Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said that it is surprising that police have not arrested a single person who were involved in civilian killings in Kashmir. Azad added that it is matter of concern that so many killings are happening and yet police have not arrested a single person to unravel the modus operandi.

Talking to reporters in Srinagar, Azad expressed concern over the present situation in the Valley and said that no development has taken place in the last two years. "I met people from across Kashmir who said that no development has taken place and poverty has risen while due to inflation people are suffering," he said.

Azad said that statehood of Jammu and Kashmir should be restored soon and elections should be held so that people get elected representatives.

"Bureaucratic system doesn't favour common people here as officers don't understand issues of the people, neither they cab resolve them," he said.

Azad was on two day tour to Kashmir during which he met various political and civil society delegations in Srinagar to take first-hand appraisal of the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Azad had arrived in Srinagar on Monday and met dozens of delegations across Kashmir. The meeting continued on Tuesday during which the scores of political leaders and social activists met him.

