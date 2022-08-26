New Delhi: The exit of Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the senior-most leaders of the Congress, has made ongoing resentment inside the Congress wide open. Two-time CM of J&K is said to be upset after not being nominated for Rajya Sabha by the party side after completing his term last year.

From the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a teary-eyed farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Rajya Sabha when he had completed his term, speculations were rife over Azad joining BJP. Some have said that he could be the Presidential candidate of the BJP, but now all eyes are on his next move.

However, Ghulam Nabi Azad has not yet revealed his moves but there is speculation that soon he will be coming up with a political party as he has made an announcement to the people of J&K that he is launching one.

Experts believe that along with the elections in Gujarat and Himachal, the central government can also conduct elections in Kashmir. Some reliable sources of BJP believe that the attempt is to establish an elected government in the state before 2024 so that the issue raised repeatedly by the 'Gupkar Alliance' and the allegations of murdering the democracy can be put to rest.

BJP's Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Tarun Chugh talking to ETV Bharat called Azad's resignation an internal matter of Congress, but also mentioned that their leaders are leaving the Congress like dry leaves fall from a tree as internal democracy in Congress has come to an end.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravindra Raina in a special conversation with ETV Bharat accused the Congress of harassing and forcing Ghulam Nabi Azad to resign. Raina said that Congress has a tradition of getting operated by the remote control of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

When asked whether BJP can support Ghulam Nabi Azad in the next elections in Kashmir, Ravindra Raina replied that "this decision will have to be taken by Ghulam Nabi Azad himself, BJP will go to the polls alone and form the government."

In Jammu and Kashmir, 5 former MLAs resigned on Friday. All of them had won on a Congress ticket in 2014. Together with these 5 former MLAs and ministers, former minister RS Chib, former minister Jugal Kishore Sharma and basic secretary Ashwini Handa have additionally tendered their resignations.