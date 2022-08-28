Amethi: Taking potshots at Rahul Gandhi over the exit of veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad from Congress, Union Minister Smriti Irani said while the Congress leader became "azad" (liberated) now, Amethi has been liberated from Congress long ago.

Speaking to reporters in Amethi on Saturday, Irani eluded to Azad's criticism of Rahul and said that since senior leaders of Congress are commenting on the Gandhi family, BJP has nothing to add to it. "Congress's own leadership is commenting especially on the Gandhi family, so we do not need to add anything to it. Ghulam Nabi Azad sahib became 'Azad' (free) now but Amethi has been liberated long back," said Irani.

Rahul was defeated by Irani in the Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Amethi used to be a Congress stronghold from where Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had contested elections.

Firing another salvo at Rahul and the Gandhi family, the BJP leader said that earlier people used to consider power as their fiefdom but now there is a sense of service. Azad ended his long association with the grand old party on Friday holding Rahul Gandhi responsible for the series of electoral defeats faced by the party.