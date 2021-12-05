Srinagar: The Central government was not striving for the uplift and welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, alleged senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad. He also expressed grave concern over the rising inflation.

He was speaking at a public meeting in Ramban where Congress workers from across the district were present. While senior leaders of Jammu and Kashmir also addressed the meeting.

A series of meetings conducted by Azad across Jammu and Kashmir has fuelled speculation that he may float a new party. What has added to the buzz is 20 of his loyalists resigning from Congress posts.

He said the rallies are meant to revive political activities that had stopped after Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its statehood and special status.

It may be recalled that Azad has held key posts in Congress for the past four decades.

