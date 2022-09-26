Srinagar (J&K): Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad announced the name of his new party on Monday, a month after he resigned from Congress. He has named the party Democratic Azad Party.

Speaking to the media Azad said that his party will be secular, democratic and independent from any influence. The veteran politician also unveiled the flag of the Democratic Azad Party bearing the colours mustard, white and blue.

Earlier, Azad, in his first public meeting in Jammu after quitting Congress, had announced to launch of his own political outfit that will focus on the restoration of full statehood. He said that the first unit of his political outfit would be formed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of impending assembly polls. "My party will focus on the restoration of full statehood, right to land, and employment to native domicile," he added.

He lashed out at Congress and said that people are trying to defame us (me and my supporters who left the party) but their reach is limited to computer tweets. Azad said, "Congress was made by us by our blood, not by computers, not by Twitter. People are trying to defame us but their reach is limited to computers and tweets. That is why Congress is nowhere to be seen on the ground." The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in his first public meeting at Sainik Colony in Jammu.

In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, he had targeted party leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, over the way the party has been run in the past nearly nine years. Azad has been Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2005 to 2008.