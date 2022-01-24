New Delhi: Almost 10 days after a bomb was discovered successfully from the the Ghazipur flower market in the outskirts of Delhi, police are yet to pinpoint the person or group responsible for the incident. A new development, however, has come to the fore.

According to sources privy to the investigation, the suspect(s) involved behind the planting of the explosive device are believed to be from outside the capital, more specifically from either Uttar Pradesh or Punjab. Ghazipur flower market, notably, is adjoining Delhi's border with Uttar Pradesh.

As per information, those involved, if coming from Uttar Pradesh, had likely entered the area through Ghaziabad border, whereas if they arrived from Punjab, the likely route was through the Peripheral Expressway.

The Delhi Police Special Cell, conducting the investigation, is scrutinizing CCTV cameras installed along both the aforementioned routes. Till date, no significant information has been received related to those behind the attempted blast.

According to sources, the reason behind the police's suspicion arises from the timer in the bomb, which set the device to go off at 11:40 am, whereas the device was kept in the flower market before 10:15 am, providing a window of more than one hour.

It is learnt that explosive devices are usually given a maximum time limit of 30 minutes before detonation, leading the cops to believe that the person behind the attempt hails from outside the capital and reached the spot before time.

There has been, however, no confirmation in this regard. Apart from Delhi Police, other security agencies, too, are involved in the investigation. The Police is also receiving help from its intelligence as well as technical surveillance teams.