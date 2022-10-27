Ghazipur garbage mountain is mountain of BJP's bad deeds, says Kejriwal
New Delhi: Ghazipur garbage mountain is the mountain of BJP's bad deeds, and corruption in civic bodies, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his visit to Ghazipur landfill. He further said that the MCD poll will be fought on the garbage issue as they (BJP) have given three garbage mountains to Delhi during 15-yr-rule in civic bodies. (PTI)
