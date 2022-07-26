New Delhi: Three Kanwariyas who went on Kavad Yatra from Delhi's Trilokpuri were killed after their bike rammed into a divider on Monday. The incident happened under Mausri police station limits in Ghaziabad district when the youths were on their way to Delhi after offering prayers.

A group of 15 youth from Delhi had left for Haridwar on July 22 on bikes. Rahul (27 years), Jamshed (25 years), and Prince (24 years) were riding on a single bike when the accident took place.

Ashu, a member of the Kanwar group, said to avoid the heavy traffic jam in Meerut, all three took a shortcut and went on an alternative route. All three were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. Jamshed, a Muslim also went on Kanwar Yatra with his friends.