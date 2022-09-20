New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Mahamandaleshwar Yeti Narasimhanand Giri was detained by the Ghaziabad police at UP Gate while going to Delhi. Narasimhanand was en route to Delhi to observe a fast near Gandhi Samadhi. He was taken to Kaushambi police station. The police were concerned that the arrival of Yeti Narasimhanand Saraswati in Delhi may lead to safety issues and controversies. Therefore, the Delhi police informed the UP police beforehand about Giri's whereabouts and barricaded the UP Gate. Narsihanand Saraswati was stopped at the UP Gate and taken to the police station.

Yeti Narasimhanand Saraswati is the Mahant of Dasna Temple in Mussoorie, Ghaziabad, and is marred in controversies due to his statements. He had recently said that he would observe a fast by visiting Gandhi Samadhi as a protest against the atrocities being committed on Hindus. On being detained, Yeti Narasanand Saraswati said, "I am against those who are beheading the people of our religion." He further said that he will continue to fight for the Hindu society as Jihad is increasing in Uttar Pradesh.