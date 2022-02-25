New Delhi/Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident that came to light in Ghaziabad on Friday, a man was found hanging in his house alongside the dead body of his one-year-old daughter. The incident came to light when the man's wife found the dead bodies of both her husband and the child in the bedroom on Friday morning. The neighbors gathered after she started screaming out of shock, after which the local police were informed about the incident immediately.

Man found dead alongside his daughter, police suspect murder and suicide

The deceased has been identified as Amit Chauhan, a 25-year-old man, and father of a one-year-old child who was staying in the Baharampur area that falls under the Vijayanagar Police Station area in Ghaziabad. He reportedly worked as a salesman at the Indirapuram Petrol Pump in the area, as confirmed by the police officials probing the matter. Amit's body was reportedly found with a noose around his neck and his daughter lying dead beside him, implying that the man had murdered his daughter and committed suicide.

The police have acknowledged the matter and are probing all angles, while both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, as informed by CO Swatantra Singh. "This morning, the police had received information about the death of a man and his daughter, after which we reached the spot. We have also got some inputs about a suspected quarrel between the man and his wife, which will also be investigated further. We are also considering the possibility of the crime being committed under the influence of alcohol, as the wife of the deceased has hinted at. She says that she did not realize when the man took his daughter to the other room and killed her, followed by hanging himself. We are open to all possibilities, but cannot confirm anything until the postmortem reports arrive," he said.

Singh further informed that the initial investigation has revealed that Amit was in depression for the last few days, possibly because of financial constraints. He also informed that Amit's wife is not in a position to say anything at the moment. Additionally, he also informed that Amit's brother also used to come and live in Amit's house until recently, and could give a possible clue in the matter. The efforts to locate him are also underway, he affirmed.

