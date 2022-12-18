New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A case of bribery from the State Government Hospital in Ghaziabad came to light as a video of a ward boy accepting the bribe surfaced. The ward boy at the hospital who was seen accepting the bribe has been arrested and is being interrogated.

As informed by the police officials probing the matter, the hospital authorities demanded a bribe of Rs 5000 from a lawyer for a hernia operation. To catch the authorities red-handed, the lawyer decided to film them accepting the bribe.

He hatched out a plan and made his wife shoot the incident as he paid Rs 3000 in advance to the ward boy. The video of the ward boy accepting the bribe was brought to the notice of the Chief Medical Superintendant (CMS) Dr. Manoj Chaturvedi.

Also read: Delhi man throws two-year-old son from balcony, he also jumps

CMS Dr. Chaturvedi said that the authorities would not tolerate any sort of corruption and that adequate action will be taken against whoever is found responsible. Meanwhile, the police took the accused ward boy into custody on Saturday evening. The boy initially did not answer the questions properly, but later admitted to having done it on the instructions of a doctor. He has not yet spilled any details about who the doctor is.

The officials expect to get more details as the interrogation progresses. Meanwhile, the locals are questioning the hospital administration, which claims to have a zero-tolerance policy.