New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A caller from the United States has been issuing a threat to "sever the head of a doctor" for the past seven days for supporting the Hindu organisations. The caller from New Jersey also threatened Dr Arvind Vatsya Akela that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be able to bail him out from the situation.

Dr. Arvind Vatsya

Emotionally disturbed Dr Akela said, "I received a call on the night of September 1. It was a WhatsApp call generated from the United States. Police from the Cyber Cell have also confirmed that the call was made from New Jersey, United States. I was not knowing, who was the caller. But when I called back and had a conversation with him for more than five minutes. Then the caller told me that he is planning to send me to Kanhaiyalal and Dr Umesh Kumar. When I asked him what was the reason then he said "Gushtakhe Rasul Ki Ek Hi Saja, Sar Tan Se Juda, Sar Tan Se Juda" (head will be detached from the body). Then the caller said that he has done all the recce and even PM Modi or CM Yogi will not be able to protect me. I will be punished for supporting the Hindu organisations." An FIR has been registered with the Sihanigate Police Station in this connection in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.