New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A conman who allegedly duped two women into marrying him assuming to be an IPS officer and SDM and duped people of Rs 60 lakhs has been arrested on Thursday by the Ghaziabad Police. According to police sources the accused identified as Jogendra Singh was roaming around in the Kavinagar area of ​​Ghaziabad in a police inspector's uniform at the time of his arrest.

They further revealed that the accused, a resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, duped a woman into marrying him in 2005 by posing as a police officer. But she left him in 2010 after his true identity was revealed. He also had to go to jail in Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh.

But he was back to his fraudulent ways after being released from jail and ensnared another woman. Police said that the accused told the woman that his wife has died and married her in 2013 adding that his cover was once again blown when his second wife came to know that his first wife was alive.

" The accused told his second wife that he has been selected as SDM and got posting in Moradabad," police said. They further revealed that the accused presented himself as an IPS officer to implicate another woman. In 2017, the accused told his acquaintances knew that he was going to Hyderabad to get IPS training.

Police said that the accused fabricated his photographs with influential people by using photoshop to influence people. A woman has also been arrested along with the accused. Police is investigating her role in the case.