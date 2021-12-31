Kochi: Cochin Shipyard has handed over the first battery-powered electric boat to Kochi Metro Rail Limited as part of Rs 747cr Kochi Water Metro project. This is the first one of 23 such boats, which has a seating capacity of 100 persons. The 50-seater boats are first of its kind hybrid vessel that can work both on the battery-powered electricity and diesel fuel.

The Cochin Shipyard authorities said, "The production of five boats is at the final stages and this could be the first major fleet of electrical boats of this size in the entire world."

Another specialty of this boat is that "it could be completely recharged within 15 minutes and could take a maximum speed of 10 nautical miles per hour."

Four other Water Metro ferries are expected to be launched in the coming months.

The completely air-conditioned boat is being designed in such a way that the passengers could enjoy the breathtaking backwater views while travelling. If the battery runs out of power, the boat will automatically switch on to the diesel option.

Preparations for the water terminals for the water metro are now progressing. Terminals at Vytila and Kakkanad are completed. Works for the floating jetties are also in the final stages.

The Kochi Water Metro's project would be a climate-friendly water transport initiative to the waterway connectivity. The Kochi Water Metro is 76 kilometres long, connecting 38 terminals, and would work in connection with the Kochi Metro Rail.