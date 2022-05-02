New Delhi: Germany Monday agreed to make an advance commitment of 10 billion euros of assistance to India until 2030 as part of the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) establishing the green and sustainable development partnership signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

The two leaders co-chaired the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). In their opening remarks, both leaders highlighted key aspects of the bilateral relationship as well as shared perspectives on regional and global issues. Prime Minister Modi emphasized that the India-Germany partnership could serve as an example of success in a complex world. He also invited German participation in India's Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

Participating ministers and officials from both sides presented brief reports on their meetings including Foreign Affairs and Security, Economic and Financial Policy, Scientific and Social Exchange, Climate, Environment, Sustainable Development and Energy. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, MoS (IC) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh, and Secretary DPIIT Anurag Jain, made presentations from the Indian side.

The joint session concluded with the signing by Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Scholz of the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) establishing the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership. "This partnership envisages a whole-of-government approach to India-Germany cooperation on SDGs and climate action, under which Germany has agreed to make an advance commitment of 10 billion Euros of new and additional development assistance until 2030," read an official statement.

This JDI will also create a Ministerial mechanism within the framework of the IGC to provide high-level coordination and political direction to the Partnership. The Inter-Governmental Consultation between India and Germany illustrate the special nature of this friendship. Meanwhile, discussions continue between PM Narendra Modi and Chancellor Scholz in Berlin. Both leaders reviewed the full range of bilateral ties between India and Germany, including giving an impetus to trade as well as cultural linkages.

According to MEA, discussions between the two leaders covered key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments. The biennial IGC is a unique dialogue format that also sees the participation of several Ministers from both sides. This is the Prime Minister’s first IGC with Chancellor Scholz, and also the first such Government-to-Government consultations of the new German government, which assumed office in December 2021. During his visit, Prime Minister and Chancellor Scholz would also jointly address a Business Event. Prime Minister will address and interact with the Indian community in Germany.

In 2021, India and Germany commemorated 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations and have been strategic partners since 2000. This visit will be an opportunity to enhance and intensify cooperation in a broad range of areas and for the two governments to exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual interest.

