Berlin: Germany and India expressed their serious concern about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, said the joint statement after the 6th Inter-Governmental Consultations between the two countries. "They unequivocally condemned civilian deaths in Ukraine. They reiterated the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities. They emphasised that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and the territorial integrity of states," the joint statement stated after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressed a joint press conference in Berlin.

They discussed the destabilizing effect of the conflict in Ukraine and its broader regional and global implications. Both sides agreed to remain closely engaged on the issue. In the statement, Germany reiterated its strong condemnation of the "aggression against Ukraine by Russian Forces." On the regional and multilateral interests, both sides stressed the significance of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, recognizing the centrality of ASEAN.

They acknowledged the Policy Guidelines for the Indo-Pacific of the German Federal Government, the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative enunciated by India. "Both sides underlined the importance of unimpeded commerce and freedom of navigation in accordance with International Law, notably the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, in all maritime domains including in the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea," the statement read.

As an important milestone in Germany's growing engagement with the Indo-Pacific region, both sides also welcomed the port call by the German Navy Frigate 'Bayern' in Mumbai in January 2022. "Germany also agreed to welcome an Indian Naval ship on a friendly visit to a German port next year." PM Modi today also held a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021.

Also read: Berlin to provide 300 million euros: India, Germany sign declaration on agroecology

Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments. PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries. He will also make a stopover in Paris on Wednesday and meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

ANI