New Delhi: The Parliamentary Committee on Environment, Nature Conservation and Consumer Protection of the German Federal Parliament (Bundestag) completed a 9-day trip starting from October 25 to November 5 to India to observe and learn about regional challenges faced due to the climate crisis but moreover on the possible solutions.

The delegation learned about the direct effects of man-made climate change, such as heavier precipitation with floods and erosion/landslides, and cyclones, but also lack of precipitation with water shortages and overheating of the cities.

The high-level delegation started their trip from Delhi where they visited a project on forest restoration and Ghazipur Waste Dump. In Sikkim, they observed the state government’s efforts toward environmental conservation, climate action, and climate adaptation.

They were impressed by the path taken by states like Sikkim towards organic agriculture to improve biodiversity, water quality, food security and income stabilization, and climate adaptation. In Odisha, the Committee visited the Bhitarkanika National Park, India’s second-largest mangrove forest, and Ramsar Sites, where they received first-hand information about the successful protection of mangroves and crocodiles and were impressed by the people-to-people exchange.

Talking about his experience, Harald Ebner, Head of the Delegation said, "We see many outstanding approaches in India that can be adapted worldwide. Climate change affects different areas differently and we share the experiences of regional sustainable solutions with the world.”

The General Counsel of Kolkata, Manfred Auster who accompanied the delegation said, “I am delighted that the Parliamentarians visited Sikkim and Odisha, two states that put high emphasis on sustainable development. Germany and India will continue their cooperation to fight the climate crisis.”