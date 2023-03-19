New Delhi: Joining in the continuing celebrations of India's Oscar moment, German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann was seen grooving to the popular Naatu Naatu song on the streets of Old Delhi. Ackermann has also shared the choreographed music video of his Naatu Naatu cover performance on his Twitter handle.

The German Ambassador is seen dressed in Indian ethnic wear. In a blue kurta and white pyjama, Ackermann and his Indo-German team were seen dancing to the peppy RRR song with the iconic Red Fort in the background. In the video, some people were seen gathering around them to watch the German Ambassador and his team perform.

Later, Philipp Ackermann to Twitter saying, "Germans can't dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated NaatuNaatu’s victory at #Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun! Thanks @rokEmbIndia for inspiring us. Congratulations and welcome back @alwaysRamCharan and @RRRMovie team! #embassychallange is open. Who's next?" This move by the German embassy comes after the Korean Embassy in India recently posted a video of them performing the Oscar-winning song.

The famed Naatu Naatu song got introduced to the global audience when it bagged the Oscars for the Best Original Score title after winning the Golden Globes this year. The energetic dance number was composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. It is from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster Telugu movie RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) which has broken several records at the box office. The four minutes and 35 seconds-long dance track that has become an instant hit across the globe has been choreographed by Prem Rakshith.