Dehradun: In an alarming development, geologists said on Thursday that there were increased chances of an earthquake as large as 8 on the Richter scale to occur in Uttarakhand. The state, notably, falls under seismic zones 4 and 5, indicating a frequent occurrence of earthquakes.

Sounding caution, ASC (Asian Seismological Commission) President Paramesh Banerjee said on Thursday that the chances of a major earthquake were high owing to the life cycles of such tremors. "The Kangra earthquake in Himachal Pradesh back in 1905 (7.8 on the Richter scale) was a major earthquake of the time.

Before that, around 1514, a strong earthquake had hit Uttarakhand. In 1934, the strongest among these hit the Bihar-Nepal border, at a magnitude of 8.5 on the Richter scale. Ever since these two, there have been no big earthquakes in this region," he said.

Banerjee further explained that only three to five percent of seismic energy stored underneath the surface has since been able to come out, resulting in a stronger quake becoming increasingly more likely in the North-Western Himalayan region. "Adding estimates from strain development in the region from annual instances of landslides, as well as from calculations related to earthquake cycle, we can safely say that the North-Western Himalayan region is ready for a major earthquake," he added.

Informing further about the situation, Environmentalist Dr. SP Sati noted that the region between the Kangra valley and Bihar-Nepal border, both places having witnessed quakes in 1905 and 1934 respectively, is termed the 'Central Seismic Gap'.

"This region has not witnessed any devastating earthquakes ranging more than 8 on the Richter scale in recorded history. It is overdue, and if any major earthquake is going to occur in near future, it is most likely to take place in this area, in Uttarakhand and eastern Himachal Pradesh," he said.