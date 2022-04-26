Bangalore: The Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar has asked people to start learning to live with the virus by taking precautionary measures like vaccination and wearing masks on Tuesday amid the prediction of a COVID-19 fourth wave peaking after June.

"IIT Kanpur has been sharing data and reports, according to a report shared by them it (fourth wave) is likely to start from June end, but things have started a month ahead. According to them it is likely to peak after June and may go one till September and October," Sudhakar said. "It is two years since the COVID began and we have complete information regarding it. We will also have to lead our lives, we are not in a position to say that COVID will completely vanish from the world, so we have to learn to live with it by following measures like vaccination, wearing masks, and maintaining social distance. We have done it in the past too," he added.

In response to a question, the minister said: "Omicron BA.2 sub-lineages are emerging, but until an official report comes from the INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics) lab, it will be difficult to say which variant is prevalent. They (lab) have collected samples for genomic sequencing and we may get a report in two to three days," he said, adding that if the samples are Omicron sub-lineages, symptoms will be more or less the same. Regarding the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, he said, "we will have to analyze whether one dose vaccination has to be administered per year. The Centre and the state will take a decision keeping in mind all aspects."

Meanwhile, C.N. Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, said that Covid variants BA.2.10 and BA.2.12 have been found in the state. There is a possibility of a fourth Covid wave beginning in Karnataka in three to four weeks, and the BA.2 variant might be responsible for the surge. According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), there would not be more than 400 active cases in the city. There are data errors in the active case count in Bengaluru. BBMP has communicated the same to the state health and family welfare department so that the exact number of active infections is captured.

