Delhi: Asking people to celebrate Indian-ness this Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said the country has shown an unmatched resolve in the face of the extraordinary challenge to humankind posed by the coronavirus pandemic and that a strong and sensitive India is now emerging.

In his address to the nation on the eve of 73rd Republic Day, President Kovind noted that democracy, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity form the bedrock of India and stressed that the observance of Fundamental Duties mentioned in the Constitution creates the proper environment for the enjoyment of Fundamental Rights.

''The diversity and vibrancy of our democracy is appreciated worldwide. It is this spirit of unity and of being one nation which is celebrated every year as Republic Day,'' he said.

This year's celebrations may be muted due to the pandemic, but the spirit is as strong as ever, Kovind said. The President said the pandemic management was bound to be more difficult in India due to its high population and other factors. "'But it is only in such difficult times that the resilience of a nation shines forth. I am proud to say that we have shown an unmatched resolve against the coronavirus, Kovind said.

Doctors, nurses and paramedics have risen to the challenge, working long hours in difficult conditions even at the risk of their lives to attend to patients. Others have kept the nation moving, managing supply chains and utilities, he said. Hailing the timely interventions by the leadership, policy-makers, administrators and others at the central and state levels during coronavirus pandemic, Kovind said it is a testimony to India's spirit in the face of adversity that the economy is on the move again and is projected to grow at an impressive rate in this fiscal, after going through contraction last year.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, President Kovind said he would have liked us to celebrate Republic Day by striving to become better human beings and contributing towards the making of a better India and a better world. My heartiest greetings to all of you, in India and abroad, on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day! It is an occasion to celebrate what is common to us all, our Indian-ness, he said.



"Two days ago, on 23rd January, all of us observed the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who had adopted the energising salutation of Jai-Hind'. His quest for independence and his ambition to make India proud inspire all of us," the President said. Kovind said, while the text of the Constitution, dealing with the details of the workings of the State, is quite long, the preamble sums up its guiding principles democracy, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

Last month, in an unfortunate accident, we lost one of the bravest commanders of the country - General Bipin Rawat - his wife and many brave soldiers. The entire country was deeply saddened by the tragic loss, Kovind said.

The world has suffered from unprecedented misery, and surge after surge of new variants have been posing new crises. It has been an extraordinary challenge to humankind, the President said. Citing difficulties in pandemic management, he said "we have high population density, and as a developing economy we did not have the level of resources and infrastructure needed to battle this invisible enemy".

While the Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the nation in advance via a press release. In the text message in this release, he said, “I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the happy occasion of 73rd Republic Day."

"Our constitution is our guiding light and our moral compass. It forms the very foundation on which our great nation is built and governed. The Republic Day is an appropriate occasion to reaffirm our faith in the cherished principles of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice for all, as enshrined in our Constitution.

It is also an occasion to remember with profound gratitude, those freedom fighters whose selfless sacrifices led to the birth of this great Republic. "On this joyous day, let us celebrate the achievements of our Republic and solemnly resolve to dedicate ourselves towards building a peaceful, harmonious and progressive India. Jai Hind!” he added.

