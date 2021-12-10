New Delhi: General Bipin Rawat's two daughters are very brave, said former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal while speaking to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview. Kaur paid her floral tributes to General Rawat at his 3 Kamraj Marg residence here on Friday.

"The General was a brave person and a real patriot, who served the country throughout his career. I met his two daughters. They are really very brave," she opined.

"There is no word to express grief. Suddenly both of them lost their parents...that is most tragic," she said. Like Kaur, several other dignitaries, including Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Lt General of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik and many others paid their floral tributes to Rawat.