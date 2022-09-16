Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will release the state's first handicrafts policy and Rajasthan MSME Policy-2022 on Saturday on the occasion of MSME Day. Udyog Ratna and Export Promotion Awards will also be given to entrepreneurs and exporters in the programme, an official statement said.

According to the program, Chief Minister Gehlot will release these policies at a program in Jaipur and will release a coffee table book 'Rajasthani Artifacts' prepared on the handicrafts of Rajasthan. Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat said that the objective of Rajasthan Handicraft Policy-2022 is to provide better marketing arrangements for the upliftment of handicrafts, to revive traditional arts and extinct arts and to create new employment opportunities.

With the implementation of the first handicraft policy of the state, artisans of rugs, ceramic and clay art, painting, leather craft, jewellery etc. will be benefited and more than 50,000 new employment opportunities will be available in the next five years in the field of handicrafts. At the same time, in order to tap the potential of small and medium industries (MSMEs), the new state's new MSME policy 'Rajasthan Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Policy-2022' will also be released.

For promoting export promotion in the state, 29 exporters will be honoured with Export Promotion Award and 13 entrepreneurs will be honoured with Udyog Ratna Award for their excellence in various categories. (PTI)