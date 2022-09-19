Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday alleged that the BJP is making efforts to topple the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance government in Jharkhand. He said the BJP's plans could not succeed in Rajasthan as the Congress did not allow them to do so.

... the BJP has created a new model of horse-trading in the country. The state governments are falling. First Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, then Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, now their eyes are at several places. They are trying in Jharkhand also," Gehlot told reporters outside the Rajasthan Assembly. He was replying to a question on BJP legislators protesting outside Speaker C P Joshi's office for allegedly violating their right to ask questions by not calling a fresh session of the House and extending the 7th session.

Gehlot said it was a deliberate decision of the government to extend the session instead of calling a fresh session. "They (BJP MLAs) are staging a sit-in in the Speaker's room. Ask them, why is this happening? Why was the assembly meeting kept continuous?" he said. Notably, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra had returned the government's proposal to convene the assembly session in July 2020 thrice.

Gehlot said, "Last time, they (BJP) forced the Governor. If the cabinet requests to convene the assembly, then the Governor has to call the assembly. Many articles were written against the Governor then as it had never happened in history. Why did such a thing happen?... because they (BJP people) had some 'intention'. We were requesting but the Governor was not calling the assembly." Gehlot further said, 'That is why we deliberately extended the assembly session this time."