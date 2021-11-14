Gaya: Naxalites carry out a brutal act in Gaya district in Bihar. The ultras committed a heinous crime in which four members of the same family were hanged to death. Naxalites also blew up the house of Sarju Singh Bhokta, a resident of Monbar village on Sunday. Dumaria police station area is considered as insurgents-affected zone in ​​Gaya district.

Among the deceased, there were two men and two women, who were brutally killed by hanging from wooden poles outside their house. The Naxalites said the incident has been carried out in connection with the killing of four Naxalites in a fake encounter one year ago. After carrying the incident, the Naxals pasted a poster outside the house and announced that the four members were police informers.

A year ago, a police encounter took place between the Naxalites stationed at the house of Serjo Bhokta in Monbar village. The body of a Naxalite was found at the door of Serjo Bhokta's house while the bodies of three other Naxalites were recovered from the house and its vicinity. Police also recovered weapons, Naxalite uniforms, and other items from the bodies after the encounter.

According to reports, the hanging incident took place at 4 am. Two sons of Serjo Bhokta, Satinder Singh Bhokta, and his wife, another Mahendra Singh Bhokta, and his wife were hanged outside their house. This attack has triggered a panic in the area.

Last year, there was a shootout between the police and the CPI-Maoists in which four naxals were killed, while leaving several injured. To avenge the death of their fellow comrades, today naxals returned and killed the informers. They also pasted a poster outside their house stating that "the deaths of four Naxalites last year, has been avenged." The Naxalites wrote in the pamphlet that the same family conspired to kill four Naxalites by poisoning their food first and later informed the police, leading to the encounter.

After the Naxals hanged four people for treason, they also wrote that the victims who they term as "traitors" would be punished in the same way. In the pamphlet, the Naxals claimed to avenged the death of their martyrs-Amrish Kumar, Sita Kumar, Shiv Pujan Kumar, and Ade Kumar.

District police officials including CRPF, SSB have reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported. SSP Aditya Kumar and City SP Rakesh Kumar are about to reach Monbar village. Meanwhile, SSP P Aditya Kumar confirmed the incident to ETV Bharat over the phone, saying that Serjo Bhokta's family had left the village after a shootout between Naxals and police last year.

He said that according to reports, the Naxals had reached the village last night, stopped at the same house, and then carried out the incident. The entire area has been cordoned off and the police will soon have a major victory. He said that more information would be shared after reviewing the incident.