Khagaria(Bihar): Two boys who match dancing steps for the folk dance 'Launda' got married in the Bakhri block of Bihar's Khagaria recently. According to sources, during the Launda dance, the youths fell in love. After that, both of them fled to Purnia and got married in a temple 10 days ago.

The boys have been identified as Angrej Kumar, a resident of Budhaura village of Balha Panchayat of Bakhri block and Rupesh Sad, a resident of Ward number 10 of the same panchayat. On Wednesday, Angrez Kumar wearing a sari and applying vermilion reached Rupesh's house and started calling himself his wife.

After getting to know about the marriage, the families of both separated them and took them to their respective homes. The family has denied the idea of ​​same-sex marriage. The relatives of Rupesh Sad said, "Both the youths give dance performances in the marriage ceremonies. The youth of Bakhri reached home wearing a saree. People spread the rumour that both the youths have married each other. But there is no truth in it and they have been separated now," added the kin.