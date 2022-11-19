Mumbai: Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon and Elgar Parishad is likely to be released from Taloja jail on Saturday. Official sources said that a team of lawyers has reached the Mumbai Sessions Court to collect the bail-related documents. a special court here issued a release memo to facilitate his month-long house arrest. The special court hearing cases related to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) issued the release memo around 2.15 pm on Saturday.

After his release from the jail, Navlakha will be taken to premises selected for his house arrest in Navi Mumbai. The 70-year-old activist who claims to be suffering from multiple ailments, has been in jail since April 2020 in the 2017-18 case. On November 10, the Supreme Court had allowed Navlakha to be put under house arrest for a month with certain conditions and said its order should be implemented within 48 hours.

However, the NIA had moved the apex court earlier this week seeking vacation of its order for house arrest, saying Navlakha, being a charge-sheeted accused in a case involving threat to national security and integrity, does not deserve any extra leeway. On Friday, the SC, however, went ahead with its November 10 order of placing the activist under house arrest.

Also Read: SC rejcts NIA plea, orders Bhima Koregaon accused Gautam Navlakha's house arrest within 24 hours

The case against Navlakha relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the 'Elgar Parishad' conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city. According to the Pune police, people linked to banned Naxalite groups had organized the programme. The case, in which over a dozen activists and academicians have been named as accused, was later handed over to the NIA