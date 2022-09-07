Gautam Adani: Both nations must find a mechanism to benefit from signing of US Climate Bill into law
Published on: 23 minutes ago
Gautam Adani: Both nations must find a mechanism to benefit from signing of US Climate Bill into law
Published on: 23 minutes ago
Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani on Wednesday said, in terms of climate change, there has been a lot of talk about developed nations supporting developing nations. But far more needs to be done urgently. With signing of US Climate Bill into law, both nations must find a mechanism to benefit from this.
Loading...