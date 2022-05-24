New York: Industrialist Gautam Adani, Karuna Nundy and Khurram Parvez have been named by Time magazine on Monday as among the 100 most influential people of 2022. US President Joe Biden, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, tennis icon Rafael Nadal, Apple CEO Tim Cook and media mogul Oprah Winfrey also feature in the list.

Adani's profile in the Time reads, "Adani’s once regional business now spans airports, private ports, solar and thermal power and consumer goods. Adani Group is now a national behemoth in the world’s sixth-largest economy, though Adani stays out of the public eye, quietly building his empire." Gautam Adani is the chairman and founder of the Adani Group.

Advocate Karuna Nundy's profile says that she is not just a lawyer but also "a public activist, who ably and bravely uses her voice both inside and outside the courtroom to bring about a change". It also mentions that Nundy is "a champion of women's rights, who has advocated for the reform of anti-rape laws and fought cases relating to sexual harassment in the workplace." In recent times, Karuna Nundy is litigating a challenge against India's rape law that contains a legal exemption for marital rape.

Khurram Parvez, Chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances, whose profile also features in the list says that Khurram "had to be silenced, as he is a voice that resounded around the globe for his fierce fight against human rights violations and injustices in the Kashmir region." Khurram was arrested in November last year.

