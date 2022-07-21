New Delhi: Indian businessman Gautam Adani has become fourth richest person of world surpassing Microsoft co founder Bill Gates. Sixty years old Adani net worth reached $115.5 billion on Thursday while Gates net worth is $104.6 billion. Mukesh Ambani with net worth $90 billion ranked 10th on the list.

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who has been into a huge controversy after he dropped down his decision to buy twitter, topped the list with $235.8 billion. The Adani group Chairman who has meteoric rise in the last ten years came to limelight after he turned his small commodities trading business into a conglomerate spanning ports, mines and green energy.

"Some of Adani Group's listed stocks have soared more than 600% in the past two years on bets his push into green energy and infrastructure will pay off as PM Modi looks to revive the $2.9 trillion economy and meet India's carbon net-zero target by 2070," Bloomberg had recently reported when he overtook Mr Ambani as Asia's richest person.

"In barely three years, Adani has gained control of seven airports and almost a quarter of India's air traffic. His group now owns the country's largest airport operator, power generator and city gas retailer in the non-state sector," the business news agency added. Adani on Thursday said the group has won the tender for the privatisation of a port in Israel in partnership with Gadot.