Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gauranshi Sharma of Bhopal has brought laurels to the country by winning the gold medal in badminton in the Brazil Summer Deaflympics. Upon her arrival in Bhopal, she was accorded a warm welcome at the airport with flowers and garlands. Gauranshi was also honoured at TT Nagar Stadium in the city. During this, the hearing-impaired player expressed her happiness by flashing a victory sign.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia congratulated Gauranshi on winning the gold medal."CM tweeted and wrote that the talent of Gauranshi, which started from TT Nagar Stadium, has flourished at the international level."

