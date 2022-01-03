Guwahati: The Gauhati High court has sought a detailed report from the Assam government regrading the alleged fake encounters in Assam that have taken place since May 2021. Taking the matter seriously, the High court has listed the matter for hearing on January 11 this year.

The High Court have issued the order on Monday after senior advocate and former Solicitor General of India Indira Jaisingh appeared on behalf of petitioner, Arif Jwadder in the court on Monday. Jaisingh while arguing the matter informed the High court that even the Assam Human Rights Commission has acknowledged the gravity of the situation and taken a suo motto cognizance over the issue and issued notices.

Advocate Arif Jwadder in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) had mentioned that 80 such incidents of fake encounters took place in Assam since May 2021 and it had resulted in 28 deaths and left 48 injured. Jwadder who hails from Assam and practices law in Delhi, had sought an order from the High Court for the registration of an FIR in the alleged fake encounter cases and an independent investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or a police team from another state, under the supervision of the Court.

He also sought a judicial inquiry by a sitting Judge of the Gauhati High Court into the alleged encounters and monetary compensation to the families of the victims after due verification. Besides the State Government, Assam Police, the Department of Law and Justice, NHRC and the Assam Human Rights Commission had been named as respondents in the petition.

In July last year, Jwadder had filed a complaint against such incidents with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The commission had sought a report from the Assam Police in September. In November, NHRC transferred the case to the Assam Human Rights Commission. The complaint is still pending.