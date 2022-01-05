Ujjain: There was an incident of gas leak from a factory in Nagda tehsil in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Wednesday. The incident took place at 4 pm on Wednesday evening at the CSTU plant of Grasim Staple Fiber Division.

As per reports, Oleum gas had started leaking from the facility, forcing the smoke to spread into the nearby areas.

Citizens in the neighborhood have complained of having breathing difficulties as well a burning sensation in their eyes and low visibility after the leakage.

Top district officials, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate as well as other industry officials, reached the spot and enquired about the accident.

According to an official, the leak was later brought under control.

