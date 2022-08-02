Anakapalli: At least 50 women employees fell ill due to toxic gas leakage at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district on Tuesday evening. According to sources, poisonous gas leaked near a clothing company in SEZ. Many of the women fainted after suffering from vomiting and nausea. The ill employees were taken to a private hospital in an ambulance where they are being treated.