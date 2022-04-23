Rishikesh (Uttarakhand): Although no casualty was reported, property worth lakhs of rupees was gutted in the fire. Efforts were on to assess the damage. The Tent house at Shivaji Nagar locality in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, suddenly caught fire, leaving panic-stricken people scurrying for safety, said sources.

Six LPG cylinders kept in the Tent house also caught fire and a series of explosions rocked the locality. Before the arrival of the fire tender at the spot, local people were able to control the blaze. It was also alleged by the residents that the fire extinguisher arrived late at the spot.

After receiving the information, Rishikesh Mayor Anita Mamgain rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. "The local people were able to control the fire which was praiseworthy. They helped each other in dousing the flames. I assured the owner of Tent house of all possible help."

Fire Safety Officer (FSO) Balbir said, "The moment we received information, a fire tender was rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Goods kept in the Tent house were gutted in the fire, besides, the blaze also caused damage to adjacent houses. The cause of the fire is being ascertained."