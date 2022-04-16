Bhubaneswar: A massive fire broke out at the BMC Keshari Mall near the Market Building area in Bhubaneswar late on Friday night. The mishap reportedly occurred at a garments shop inside the mall. Property worth lakhs of rupees was gutted while there were no casualties. It has been suspected that the fire mishap occurred due to a short circuit in one of the garments shops inside the mall. On receiving information, fire services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

