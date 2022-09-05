New Delhi: A major fire gutted a garment shop at the Kucha Mahajan area of Chandni Chowk in Delhi on Sunday night, officials said on Monday. No casualty has been reported in the mishap cause of which was not immediately known. As per the Fire Services Department officials, a distress call was received from the area on Sunday night and acting promptly 50 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

However, the scale of the fire and lack of approach road to the spot turned out to be a major hurdle in the firefighters' efforts. Although fire tenders reached the spot in time, the narrow lanes and bylanes coupled with the lack of nearby water reservoirs delayed the dousing of flames. Yogesh Singhal, head of Kuchal Mahajani Market Association, said that the fire engines did not get enough water to douse the fire. The members of the market association later pleaded with the Delhi Water Board and public representatives for water. Singhal said that the fire, which went on for several hours, left at least three buildings completely gutted.