Chandigarh: A gaping hole on a flyover on Bathinda-Chandigarh national highway (NH) has been lying unattended. The damaged portion of the flyover could cause a major accident if it was not repaired at the earliest. Motorists and commuters have been facing inconvenience due to the hole in the flyover linking Bathinda City with Chandigarh. This flyover caters to the needs of people as it is located at a prominent place in Bathinda.

The Army Cantonment and other upscale areas are located in the vicinity of the flyover. Someone has placed a boulder in the hole. Besides, some vegetation was also seen lying on the damaged portion of the flyover. The flyover is situated close to Chetak Park of Bathinda city. A biker said, "The damaged portion of the flyover should be repaired immediately. If something untoward happens, then who will take the responsibility. After all, we pay taxes for using the flyover. The administration should take note of the condition of the flyover."