Rajnandgaon(Chhattisgarh): Rajnandgaon police of Chhattisgarh have arrested ganja smuggling kingpin Pukhraj Verma on Thursday. Police have seized a huge consignment of 371 kg of ganja worth Rs 22 lakh along with Rs 12 lakh cash, and over 370 grams of gold worth Rs 16 lakh.

Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said that the police are continuously raiding and monitoring places to remove this drug menace in the state. Police have succeeded in busting the racket of smuggling ganja and illegal liquor trade going on in this district.

Singh said, "Police raided ganja smuggler Pukhraj Verma's house and recovered 371 kg of ganja which was stored in his house illegally near Tulsipur railway station. A smuggling racket was run from this house. The accused is a habitual offender and about 13 cases have already been registered against him in the police station. Police have also seized Rs 16 lakh worth gold chain and bracelet worth Rs 12,48,000 from the accused which will be handed over to Income Tax and ED for further investigation."