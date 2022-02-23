Mumbai: Dismissing the pleas against Alia Bhatt-starrer movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued an order stating that the "film will release on February 25 without any hindrance." The dismissed petitions include the one filed by Congress MLA Amin Patel. The High Court also disposed off the petition of Hiten Mehta. Post the dismissal of petitions, the Bombay High Court in its order said, "the film will release on February 25, without any hindrance."

The film directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, landed in a legal soup after Congress MLA Amin Patel on Tuesday filed a petition in Bombay High Court to change the name of the film, alleging it misrepresents Kamathipura as a red-light area while showing the Kathiawadi community in poor light.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday suggested changing the name of the movie against the backdrop of the several cases against it pending before courts. During the hearing, a bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J.K. Maheshwari suggested the filmmakers change the name of the movie, in the backdrop of pending court cases. "Is changing the title possible?" the bench asked. However, the petitioner's counsel insisted on an interim stay on the release of the movie, while the respondent's counsel argued that a name change, days before the release, would not be possible.

An appeal challenging the Bombay High Court order was filed by Gangubai's adopted son, through lawyers Arun Kumar Sinha and Rakesh Singh, claiming that the novel and the movie tarnished the image of the petitioner, his deceased mother and other family members and such statements in the plaint satisfy the ingredients, which defines defamation. The plea said: "Because the high court while keeping the first appeal pending, in the facts and circumstances of the present case, ought to have granted temporary injunction restraining the respondents from printing, promoting, selling, assigning etc., the novel namely 'The Mafia Queens of Mumbai' or the film namely 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which are admittedly defamatory in nature."It added the respondents though claim that the novel or the movie are based on true facts, a defence available for the respondents to be taken up during the trial of suit, but they have not made a specific claim that no part of the novel or movie are defamatory in nature. The plea sought an injunction against Bhansali Productions from producing, directing or airing the promo of any film based on the novel, and also the Alia Bhatt movie.

Meanwhile, actor Alia Bhatt opened up about how she deals with such controversies. "Neither any controversy nor any comment bothers me. I don't think anything bothers me beyond a point. Of course, I feel like there's a certain novelty that just a part of a film holds...whether the film is a good film or a bad film ..that doesn't matter. The audience makes the final decision after watching the film... Anything that happens before or after can't really change the fate," Alia told the media while promoting her movie in the national capital on Tuesday.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 25.

(With agency inputs)