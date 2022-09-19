Nagaur: A Haryana-based gangster was shot dead in broad daylight outside Nagaur district court in Rajasthan on Monday with CCTV capturing the entire scene. Sandeep Shetty was fired at by miscreants outside the court, said a police official. Two of his aides were also injured in the firing. Shetty was rushed to JLN Hospital, Nagaur where doctors declared him dead.

Haryana gangster Sandeep Shetty shot dead outside Rajasthan court; CCTV captures scene

The CCTV footage showed Shetty walking outside the court. Suddenly, a man ran in, fired several shots at Shetty in a blink of an eye and started running away. A lawyer was also injured in the firing. The shooter as well as two of his accomplices, in a separate CCTV footage, were seen fleeing away on a two-wheeler.

Also read: Rohini Court Firing: Crime Branch to probe into the incident, likely to grill gangster Tillu

Nagaur Additional SP Rajesh Meena told the reporters that around 10 cartridges were found on the spot. "He was released on bail only two days ago and had arrived in court to appear in a separate case." According to sources, Shetty was in court for a hearing in the Raghuveer murder case. Soon after the firing, the police cordoned off the area and started searching for the attackers.

MP Hanuman Beniwal took a dig at the police and the lack of security. "A man was shot dead in broad daylight while DSP's residence is just 50 meters and SP's residence is just 100 meters away from the court complex," he said.