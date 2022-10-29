Ludhiana: A small-time gangster managed to escape when the police patroling tried to nab the gangster on Thursday at Jhalandar Bypass. CIA police party on patrol spotted a white swift with gangster Jitender Jaggi behind the wheel and made an attempt to nab the gangster who was out on bail from a few of his cases and was not responding to the court summonses.

Jaggi tried to ram his car into policeman and then the police fired two rounds on the vehicle's tyres. The police believe that the car was punctured but they could not spot the car again. The police have lodged an FIR against the gangster in an attempt to drive over the policemen as a CIA official had witnessed the incident. The police have formed teams and have launched a manhunt to nab the gangster on run.

Meanwhile, pictures of the fled gangster are being surfaced where the Jaggi is seen with Congress MP Ravneet Bittu and former MLA Sanjay Talwar. The Commissioner of Police while giving information said, "the gangster is alive, and more than a dozen cases are registered against him. So, police were looking for him for a long time."