Firozpur: Gangster Gurpriyar Singh was injured and arrested by the Firozpur police here on Friday during an encounter between the police and a group of gangsters here.

As informed by the police, a shootout broke out between the two groups when they tried to stop gangster Gurpiyar Singh at Talwandi police station. A group of accomplice gangsters opened fire on the police to disrupt the arrest. The police also retaliated by firing back.

The injured gangster Gurpriyar Singh is currently receiving treatment at the Zira Civil Hospital under police observation.