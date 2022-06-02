Chandigarh: Through a Facebook post, gangster Bhuppi Rana has announced prize money of Rs 5 lakh to the informant of Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moosewala's assassin, on Wednesday. Moosewala was shot dead in broad daylight which triggered the anger of the Punjabi people against the killers. Rana also said that he will bring out justice for Moosewala's brutal death while paying good money to the informant and also by providing security to him.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lawrence and Goldie claimed that Moosewala had helped the Bambiha group in the assassination of Gurlal Brar and Vicky Midukhera which later turn out to be false news. While Rana himself has been booked in more than 25 cases in Punjab and Haryana for hideous crimes such as murder. Also, conflicts between Rana and the Lawrence gang have been highlighted.

The whole Punjab is traumatized by the news and the supporters arriving at the memorial site say that Moosewala has passed away but he will always be alive in their hearts. They also claim that Moosewala has made the whole Punjab weep and no one can replace him and his revolutionary ideologies. "We will fight every battle to bring justice to Sidhu Moosewala," they said.