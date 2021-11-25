Dhanbad (Jharkhand): In a video that has surfaced on the internet, Prince Khan - the nephew of Wasseypur gangster Faheem Khan - has admitted to have killed Nanhe Khan who was shot dead in Dhanbad on Wednesday. Nanhe was a close ally to the Wasseypur Faheem Khan, which is also why Prince claims to have killed him.

This video was intentionally released by the killer hours after the murder with an intention to threaten Faheem Khan. He has given an open threat of killing anyone who works with or for Faheem Khan, and has said that he will put an end to his rival's reign in Wasseypur in the next six months.

Earlier, the popular rivalry between the Gangs of Wasseypur came into limelight again on Wednesday when a shootout broke out in Dhanbad. Nanhe Khan was killed in broad daylight as a revenge of Lala's murder. In the video, Prince claims that Lala was killed because his rivals knew that he has invested money in Lala's business. According to him, Faheem Khan wanted to harm him by taking away a financial asset from him. He also said that although Prince Khan wasn't the mastermind behind any of this, he killed him only because he was close to Faheem.

He also says in the video that he will no longer let Faheem Khan and Aman Singh rule Dhanbad, it will now be Chhote Sarkar and Bade Sarkar, which implies Gopi Khan and himself, who will rule the city.