Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): Heavy rain and snowfall continue to lash the hilly districts of Uttarakhand, resulting in disrupted traffic in many places. As a result of the heavy rainfall in Uttarkashi, Gangotri National Highway has closed just ahead of Dabrani in Himachal Pradesh. At the same time, Yamunotri National Highway has also been closed ahead of Radi Top. Several teams of NH and the Public Works Department are busy removing snow from these routes.

Additionally, respective departments are also busy clearing the Uttarkashi-Lambagaon-Srinagar motor road, which is blocked from Ghansali Sarkun Dhar to Saundi Band due to snowfall. Due to incessant rains and snowfall for several days now, life has come to a standstill in Uttarakhand. There has also been heavy snowfall at places like Kedarnath, Tungnath, Chakrata and Panwalikantha.

Though it is making life hell for residents, making people in rural areas lurk in their homes, tourists are thrilled, which in turn has made local businessmen happy.