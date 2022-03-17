Haldwani (Uttarakhand): BJP's Fakir Ram Tamta became legislator from Gangolihaat seat in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand is known for his simplicity. The newly-elected MLA once to make both ends meet was into carpentry. But, after becoming the MLA his fortunes have changed for the better. Now, he will be performing public service. But, his two sons are unaffected by their father's achievements.

The eldest son of Fakir Ram Tamta, Jagdish Tamta has been into a puncture repair job and has a shop by the roadside at Damuaduan Chaupal in Haldwani (Uttarakhand), whereas his younger one is a carpenter. Talking to ETV Bharat, Tamta Ram's elder son, Jagdish Tamta, said, "I am happy that my father has now become MLA. He was earlier into the timber-related business. People of Gangolihaat have chosen him as MLA. Now, the area will see several developments in the coming days. We were taught to earn livelihood honestly which we are already doing. My skills are fetching me some money."

Similarly, newly-elected MLA's younger son Birendra Ram, said, "I am following his footprints and continuing the carpentry work. My father has been chosen as an MLA but this has not affected our lifestyle. My father has done several development works and he will do more in the days to come. We want to remain simple, despite our father's achievements."