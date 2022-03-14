New Delhi: The dissolved oxygen (DO) level of River Ganga has been found to be within acceptable limits of primary bathing water quality criteria, the Union Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The DO level is an indicator to evaluate the health of a water body.

Replying to questions regarding the steps taken by the Union Government to clean rivers like Ganga and Yamuna, Union Minister of State (MoS), Jal Shakti, Bishweswar Tudu stated in a written reply that none of the stretches fall in the priority category I to IV and only two stretches are under category V with Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) ranging between 3-6 mg/l as per CPCB categorization of polluted stretch.

"As per CPCB data for 2021, the observed water quality of river Ganga indicates that Dissolved Oxygen (DO), which is an indicator of river health has been found to be within acceptable limits of notified primary bathing water quality criteria and is satisfactory to support the ecosystem of the river for almost the entire stretch of the river Ganga," Tudu said.

He added that so far under the Namami Gange Programme, a total of 364 projects have been sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 30,853 crore and 183 projects have been completed and made operational. "Out of these 364 projects, 160 projects belong to sewerage infrastructure projects have been taken up for creation and rehabilitation of 5024 Million Litres per Day(MLD) of Sewage Treatment Plant(STP) capacity and laying of 5227 km of sewerage network, out of which 76 projects have been completed resulting in creation and rehabilitation of 1,079 MLD of STP capacity and laying of 3860 km sewerage network," the MoS said.

"Rest of the projects are at various stages of implementation. Apart from the main Ganga Stem, projects are also taken up in 15 tributaries namely Yamuna, Kosi, Saryu, Ramganga, Kali (West), Kali (East), Gomti, Son, Barakar, Hindon, Burhi Gandak, Banka, Damodar, RispanaBindal and Chambal," he added.

