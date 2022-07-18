Ludhiana (Punjab): A brawl between two miscreant groups in Ludhiana turned ugly on Sunday when the two factions began pelting bricks and stones at each other. The incident took place in Sector 32 around 7:15 pm between the members of the Shivam Arora Mota gang and the Vishal Gill gang. According to the locals, the miscreants would hang around the locality every day, but this was the first time they resorted to such violence.

According to Sub-Inspector Satbir Singh of the concerned police station, a fight broke out between the two gangs who had been rivals for quite some time. "The birthday of a member of one gang was being celebrated when the rival gang came to know about it. After this, the rival gang went to the other gang and started to provoke them leading to stone pelting," he said.

Police have registered an FIR and are conducting raids to find the accused. The police added that gunshots were also fired during the clash, and have launched an investigation.