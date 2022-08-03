Ranchi: Four men kidnapped and gang-raped a minor football player on Monday night while she was returning home from the railway station. She had supposedly gone to Orissa to participate in a football tournament. The police have recorded the statement of the minor girl.

Also read: Elderly man among two held for raping minor girl in Chhattisgarh, luring her with Rs 10

The victim is a resident of the Kharsidag OP area and was abducted from the Balsiring railway station in Ranchi. In her FIR (First Information Report), she stated that three men forcibly got in her auto and took her to the forest of Dassam Falls. There she was raped and assaulted by the men along with the auto-driver, who also threatened to kill her. They left her in Dasmile on Tuesday and fled from there.

She was thereafter sent to a nearby government hospital for medical examination. After the victim filed a police complaint, the Ranchi DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) and Namkum police station in-charge immediately reached the spot. "The matter is being investigated and along with it, raids are being conducted to arrest the criminals at the earliest," said a police official.